Police close road and pavements in Burnley due to emergency incident
An emergency incident has led to a road being closed a road in Burnley.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are currently on the scene assisting North West Fire and Rescue with an incident on Calder Street.
Officers have closed the road and pavements on St James’ Street between the junctions of Queen's Lancashire Way and Brown Street. Please plan your journey to avoid the area.