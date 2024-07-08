Police close Red Lion Street at junction with Manchester Road in Burnley
Police are currently at the scene of a road closure on Red Lion Street from the junction with Manchester Road in Burnley.
The road is closed whilst policee assist the ambulance service with a medical emergency and they anticipate it will be closed for some time.
Motorists should avoid the area for the time being.