Police close Red Lion Street at junction with Manchester Road in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:45 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a road closure on Red Lion Street from the junction with Manchester Road in Burnley.

The road is closed whilst policee assist the ambulance service with a medical emergency and they anticipate it will be closed for some time.

Motorists should avoid the area for the time being.

