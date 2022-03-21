Police close part of M65 due to accident
Police have closed part of the M65 motorway due to an accident.
By Dominic Collis
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:22 am
Motorway police officers closed Lane 1 of the M65 westbound from Junction 4 to 3, Blackburn and Darwen, is due to an accident.
Officers advised that traffic is heavy due to this and advised motorists to seek alternative routes.
It is not known at this stage how many cars were involved or if anyone has been injured as a result of the accident which happened earlier this morning.
