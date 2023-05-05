News you can trust since 1877
Police close country road near Burnley after car rolls over

Police have closed a road on the outskirts of Burnley after a crash in which a car rolled over.

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:16 BST

The accident, which happened earlier this morning on Kebs Road, Cliviger, resulted in a car rolling over.

It is believed the driver thankfully avoided serious injuries but has sustained a gash to the head and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are at the scene in Kebs Road, ClivigerPolice are at the scene in Kebs Road, Cliviger
Police said there was a lot of debris in the road, which was set to be closed for over an hour.

