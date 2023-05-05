Police close country road near Burnley after car rolls over
Police have closed a road on the outskirts of Burnley after a crash in which a car rolled over.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:16 BST
The accident, which happened earlier this morning on Kebs Road, Cliviger, resulted in a car rolling over.
It is believed the driver thankfully avoided serious injuries but has sustained a gash to the head and is being treated by paramedics.
Police said there was a lot of debris in the road, which was set to be closed for over an hour.