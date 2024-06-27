Police close Brunshaw Road in Burnley this morning due to structural issue

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
A major road into Burnley is closed this morning due to a structural issue.

Police are currently at the scene of the closure in Brunshaw Road. It is anticipated the road may be closed for some time, possibly due to a ruptured water main.

Drivers can still access the town centre and other parts of the town along The Ridge and Ormerod Road.

