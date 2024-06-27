Police close Brunshaw Road in Burnley this morning due to structural issue
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major road into Burnley is closed this morning due to a structural issue.
Police are currently at the scene of the closure in Brunshaw Road. It is anticipated the road may be closed for some time, possibly due to a ruptured water main.
Drivers can still access the town centre and other parts of the town along The Ridge and Ormerod Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.