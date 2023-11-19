News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police close A56 southbound near Huncoat due to loose horse

Police are advising motorists to avoid a stretch of road in Huncoat following an incident involving a loose horse this morning.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Traffic officers are currently at the scene of a road closure on the A56 southbound near to the exit slip to Huncoat.

A police spokesman said: “Lane 1 and the exit slip to Huncoat has been closed due to a loose horse.

“Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

