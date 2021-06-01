Police at the scene of 'serious collision' in Colne involving a pedestrian and car
Police are at the scene of a serious accident in the Regent Street area of Colne, involving a pedestrian and car.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:46 pm
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and car in Regent Street, Colne.
"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes. We will update you in due course."
