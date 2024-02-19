Police appeal to find missing man Alan Horrocks
Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing man from Padiham.
Alan Horrocks was last seen in Padiham on Friday, February 9th, but the last believed sighting of him was at 8pm on Wednesday, February 14th, at Mostyn Broadway Coach Park in Llandudno, North Wales.
Police have made extensive enquiries to find the 75-year-old, and have a dedicated team of officers assigned to the investigation. Alan, who has links to Burnley, is 5ft 11in., bald, and is possibly wearing a mustard coloured coat.
Anybody with information is urged to email [email protected] or ring 101, quoting log 688 of 16th Feb, 2024. For immediate sightings, ring 999.