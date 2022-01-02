Police appeal to find missing Clitheroe man with links to Burnley

The 52-year-old, from Clitheroe, was reported missing on December 23rd.

Shannon is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of large build with dark, greying hair styled into a small ponytail. He was wearing a blue sleeveless hoodie, a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans and was carrying a small black rucksack when he was last seen.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Shannon has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool.

Shannon Gath

"We are very concerned following his disappearance and urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward."