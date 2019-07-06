Police appeal for missing Burnley teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing Burnley teenager

Fourteen-year-old Jason Tattersall was last seen in the Burnley Wood area at around 8-30pm yesterday.

Jason is described as 5ft 10in tall, stocky build and short brown hair that is shaved on the side.

When he was last seen Jason was wearing a black bubble north face jacket, dark blue shorts and black trainers with a blue strip running around the bottom of the shoe.

Jason is believed to have links all over Burnley.

If you have seen them or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190706-0116.