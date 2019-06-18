Police appeal for information after man suffers burns in Burnley arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in Burnley last month.

Police were called around 2.50am on Thursday, May 2nd, to reports of a fire in Parkinson Street.

A 25-year-old man had been asleep on a sofa in the ground floor of the property when he heard the smoke alarm.

It was later discovered the front door of the property had been set on fire.

The victim suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Six fire engines attended the scene who swiftly dealt with the blaze.

Following an investigation, it is believed flammable liquid was poured on the front door of the address before it was set alight.

Det Con Helen Harrison, of Burnley CID, said: “We are appealing for information after an arson attack in Burnley.

“We would urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.”

If you saw what happened or have any information, please call (01282) 472523 or email 3685@lancashire.pnn.police.uk