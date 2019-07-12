Police appeal for information after Burnley pub doorman has glass smashed into his face during late night fracas

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault at a Burnley pub.

Police were called to the Bees Knees in Hargreaves Street at around 1am last Friday (July 5th) where an altercation had broken out between a group of around three men, which resulted in a doorman having a glass smashed into his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two members of staff were also assaulted, resulting in one sustaining a slash to the forehead and a fire door at the rear of the premises was damaged during the incident.

Two people have since been arrested but have been bailed pending further enquiries until August 2nd.

Police are now asking anybody who saw what happened or has information about it to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting log number 0052 of July 5th.