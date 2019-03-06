Police appeal after serious accident near Clitheroe leaves pensioner with facial injuries

Police are appealing for information following a serious accident near Clitheroe yesterday.

Officers were called at 12-40pm on Tuesday, March 5th, to reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a pedal cycle on the A59 at the junction with Sawley.

The cyclist – a 70 year old man – suffered injuries to his face and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall was not injured.

The road was closed for around four hours while emergency services attended.

Sgt Paul Maguire, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has been injured and our thoughts are with him at this time.

“If you were in the area around the time of the collision and have any useful information or dash cam footage please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should email 3913@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 519 of March 5th.