Police appeal after Burnley pensioner dies following collision

Police are appealing for information following an accident in Burnley which has led to the death of an elderly pedestrian.

Officers were called at 8-15pm on Thursday to reports of a collision involving a Toyota Rav 4 car and a pedestrian on Glen View Road, close to Rossendale Road.

The pedestrian – an 89-year-old woman from Burnley - was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious leg and internal injuries where she sadly died yesterday.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.

“If you witnessed the collision and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting log number 1358 of December 13th.