Police appeal after Burnley man goes missing

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who has been missing from his home in Burnley for five days.

We are growing increasingly concerned for the current whereabouts of Andrew Fowles. He’s not been seen for over 5 days from his home address in Burnley which is out of character. Any sightings please contact Burnley Police on 101 and quote Lc-201280521-1323.