Police appeal after Burnley crash results in serious injuries for four young women

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were seriously injured following a collision in Cliviger.

The accident happened shortly after 11pm last night (Sunday) on Burnley Road at the junction with Crown Point when a Vauxhall Corsa came off the road and travelled down a steep embankment.

The driver – an 18-year-old woman from Stacksteads – suffered serious back, chest and pelvic injuries.

Three passengers, who are 17-year-old girls from Bacup, also suffered injuries. They were each taken to Royal Preston Hospital where they remain.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth said: “It appears to have been a tragic accident which has left the driver with potentially life changing injuries.

“We believe there has only been one vehicle involved and we need anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and saw this Corsa to get in touch.

“Please call 101 quoting incident reference 1570 of October 13th.”