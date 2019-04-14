Police and paramedics dash to scene of Burnley road accident

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a road accident in Burnley this evening.

Emergency services were called out when a car collided with another stationery vehicle in Barden Lane at the junction with Windermere Avenue.

At first the driver of the vehicle was believed to have suffered serious injuries as he appeared to be unconscious.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "The driver soon revived and is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics and police officers are still at the scene also."