Plumber's generous gift will help Burnley cafe owner lay on a grand festive lunch for the homeless and families in need

A kind hearted plumber, who carries out work for the elderly and vulnerable for free, has given an early Christmas gift to another business owner with a big heart.

James Anderson, who runs Burnley based business Northern Plumbing and Heating, has donated £140 to cafe owner Kelly Decruz towards a Christmas lunch she is laying on for struggling families in December.

The money will go towards food and presents for the event which will be hosted at Kelly's cafe, Decruz for Brews in Rosegrove on Saturday, December 22nd.

Kelly said: "James is an absolute godsend, this money will make such a difference.

"We have invited him to come along on the day so that he can see everyone's faces."

James came forward after Kelly appealed for donations for the festive lunch. Along with the donation James has also said that for every £500 he makes in the first 20 days in December he will donate £10.

This money can go towards sleeping bags and other items for the homeless who Kelly is keen to help.

James set up DEPHER, which stands for Disabled and Elderly Plumbing and Heating, to help people across Lancashire with his unique initiative and he is aiming to get as many tradesman as possible on board right across the UK.

Kelly, who organised her first festive lunch last year, will lay on a traditional three course Christmas lunch with help from her friend, Emma Livesey, who helps her run the business.

Bookers Cash and Carry have agreed to provide the potatoes and vegetables for the day and Kelly's friend Michelle Davies will be making Christmas cakes.

The peeling and chopping chores will be carried out by Kelly's other friend, Paula Riley.

Kelly's daughter, Leonie, will be singing for the guests and it is hoped Father Christmas will make an appearance to hand out gifts.