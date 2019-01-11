Players are back with Snakes in the Grass

The Rossendale Players at the New Millennium Theatre, Waterfoot, are excited to bring to stage their first play of 2019, Snake in the Grass, by Alan Ayckbourn.

This suspense filled show opens on Saturday January 26th and runs to Saturday February 2nd, with performances every day except the Monday.

Miriam has cared for her father in the family home during his difficult last years with the help of a nurse, Alice, who may not all she seems to be. When her father passes away Miriam’s older sister, the handsome, divorced Annabel, comes home after over 30 years in Australia to find the bulk of the fortune has been left to her.

Alice tells Annabel that Miriam has sacked her and is intent upon blackmail; she says she has evidence that Miriam tried to kill her Father. With death, money and family all in question, Miriam and Annabel must decide whether to join forces against Alice. As tension builds the question of who is telling the truth must be answered, as will the question of who survives.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/therossendaleplayers.