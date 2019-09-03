Picture special: New school term begins for youngsters across Burnley and Padiham
Today was 'Back to School' day for the majority of children across Burnley and Padiham.
It marks the start of a new era for tots starting school for the first time and for those moving onto secondary school.
Billy Taylor (11) starts at Shuttleworth College, Padiham.
other
Ted Kershaw (five) posed reluctantly before returning to St James, Lanehead Primary School in Burnley.
other
Freddie Lane (four) all set for for his first day at Newchurch St Mary's Primary Academy
other
Jasmine Robinson is all set to start year three at Hapton C of E Methodust Primary School.
other
View more