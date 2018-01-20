Person rushed to hospital after being hit by train at crossing

Services are getting back to normal after a train travelling from Colne to Preston struck a pedestrian earlier this morning.

At 8am the 7.20am Colne to Preston service struck a person on the track near the Huncoat Railway Station.

The person suffered leg and arm injuries after being hit by the train at a railway crossing.

Three ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance were sent to the crossing in Enfield Road, near Huncoat Railway Station.

The injured person was taken via an ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Services between Blackburn, Colne and Manchester are now returning to normal.