Person rescued from house fire in Burnley
A member of the public had to be rescued from a house on fire in Burnley.
The incident happened on Friday at 11-30am when three fire engines were mobilised to the fire at a house on Brownhill Avenue, Burnley.
One casualty was rescued from the property by crews and was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews used a door ram and trauma pack and were in attendance for one hour and 20 minutes.
It is not known at this stage what caused the fire.
