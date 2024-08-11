Person rescued from house fire in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Aug 2024, 09:00 GMT
A member of the public had to be rescued from a house on fire in Burnley.

The incident happened on Friday at 11-30am when three fire engines were mobilised to the fire at a house on Brownhill Avenue, Burnley.

One casualty was rescued from the property by crews and was treated for smoke inhalation. Crews used a door ram and trauma pack and were in attendance for one hour and 20 minutes.

It is not known at this stage what caused the fire.

