Person rescued by firefighters in Colne
A person had to be rescue firefighters from a busy main road in Colne before being taken to hospital.
By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:32 pm
Two fire engines from Colne attended a rescue of person in minor entrapment on Vivary Way in Colne.
Firefighters used oxygen therapy and a long board before the casualty was conveyed to hospital. The condition of the person is not known at this stage.
Crews were on the scene for around one hour and thirty minutes.
The incident happened around 5-25pm on Friday.