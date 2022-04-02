Person rescued by firefighters in Colne

Two fire engines from Colne attended a rescue of person in minor entrapment on Vivary Way in Colne.

Firefighters used oxygen therapy and a long board before the casualty was conveyed to hospital. The condition of the person is not known at this stage.

The person was rescued from Vivary Way in Colne

Crews were on the scene for around one hour and thirty minutes.