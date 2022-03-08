Lancashire youngsters in the running for RSPCA photography competition

Thirteen animal snaps taken by youngsters aged from 10 to 18 have been shortlisted for the animal charity’s competition and the winner will be decided by votes cast online by members of the public.

Images include a marvellous starling murmuration, a resting cat and a cheeky pet rat.

The picture of the running dog was taken by 17-year-old Tia Bannister from Carnforth while the butterfly image was captured on film by 13-year-old Bella Neal from Burnley.

Tia Bannister's pocket rocket puppy

The shortlisted photographers come from far and wide, with finalists also hailing from Bristol, Essex, Glasgow, Hampshire, Hounslow, Kent, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, South Yorkshire and Warwickshire.

In December 2021, the overall winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2021 were announced following the official judging by a panel of photographic experts including RSPCA Vice President Chris Packham and industry professionals.

In part two of the competition (March 2022), there is a special online poll, named People’s Choice, for the public to pick their winning photo from the Mobile Phone and Devices category featuring three age groups of Under 12s, 12-15s and 16-18 year olds plus the Picture Perfect Pets category.

Bella Neal's butterfly

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers from Amazon.co.uk, an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate.

Voting will be open for one week from Tuesday March 8 (12.30pm), closing on Tuesday March 15 at 1pm. The winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page on Thursday March 17.

