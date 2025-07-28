Young archaeologists dig into the past at Clitheroe Castle Museum

By John Deehan
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Dozens of young explorers got their hands dirty over the weekend as part of a hands-on Dig Pit workshop celebrating the Festival of Archaeology 2025 at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

Children unearthed and rebuilt replica artefacts in the museum's specially designed excavation zones, earning their own archaeologist certificates by the end of the 45-minute sessions.

Run by Lancashire County Council’s Museum Service, the free sessions proved popular with local families and were fully booked, with parents praising the “fun and educational” activities.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from the day in our gallery below:

Junior Archaeologist Dig Pits at Clitheroe Castle Museum

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Junior Archaeologist Dig Pits at Clitheroe Castle Museum

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Junior Archaeologist Dig Pits at Clitheroe Castle Museum

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Junior Archaeologist Dig Pits at Clitheroe Castle Museum

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

