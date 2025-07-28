Children unearthed and rebuilt replica artefacts in the museum's specially designed excavation zones, earning their own archaeologist certificates by the end of the 45-minute sessions.
Run by Lancashire County Council’s Museum Service, the free sessions proved popular with local families and were fully booked, with parents praising the “fun and educational” activities.
Take a look at some of the best pictures from the day in our gallery below:
