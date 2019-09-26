Worsthorne pub landlord pulls in the pounds for charity on his landmark birthday

The generous landlord of a village pub sacrificed birthday presents for his 60th this year in favour of donations to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Paul Leigh, of the Crooked Billet in Worsthorne, held a party at the pub for his landmark birthday which raised money for the charity which supports cancer sufferers around the North-West.

His proud wife Alison said: "We would like to express thanks to all our family and friends for their support and for the fantastic amount of £547 raised last Saturday.

"Rosemere is a charity close to our hearts."