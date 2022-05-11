Wormery gift for Burnley community farm that supplies foodbanks to help needy families

A wormery has been donated to Burnley-based Pennine Lancashire Community Farm, which it will use in its “Get Grubby” kids club.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:30 pm

The wormery, which was gifted by national homebuilder Miller Homes, will allow the farm to rapidly compost its kitchen waste and produce its own organic fertiliser for use in its crop production scheme. The food it produces is given to local food banks to be distributed to those facing food poverty.

The farm operates in purpose-built sites around Burnley, Pendle and Nelson and runs several community outreach and employment projects.

Youngsters at the Burnley Community Farm made home-made thankyou cards to Miller Homes for the donation of a wormery

Its ‘Growing into Employment’ scheme offers opportunities for people at risk of isolation to develop their skills, gain confidence, meet others and get involved in gardening, landscaping and construction tasks.

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ Sales Director for the North West, said:” We are always committed to assisting the running of invaluable local services such as the community farm.

"The work it does is outstanding.”

