Wormery gift for Burnley community farm that supplies foodbanks to help needy families

The wormery, which was gifted by national homebuilder Miller Homes, will allow the farm to rapidly compost its kitchen waste and produce its own organic fertiliser for use in its crop production scheme. The food it produces is given to local food banks to be distributed to those facing food poverty.
The farm operates in purpose-built sites around Burnley, Pendle and Nelson and runs several community outreach and employment projects.
Its ‘Growing into Employment’ scheme offers opportunities for people at risk of isolation to develop their skills, gain confidence, meet others and get involved in gardening, landscaping and construction tasks.
Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ Sales Director for the North West, said:” We are always committed to assisting the running of invaluable local services such as the community farm.
"The work it does is outstanding.”