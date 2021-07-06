World Day of Prayer cancelled
A new date has been set for the next World Day of Prayer service, after this year's was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:06 am
Due to the ongoing Covid restrictions it was decided to cancel this year's World Day of Prayer Service, which last year was held at St Catherine's Church in Burnley
Next years' service hopefully will go ahead on the first Friday of March 2022. Further details are expected nearer the time.