Win tickets to see Hacienda Classical and Basement Jaxx perform at Retro in the Park in Burnley!

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated dance festival extravaganza.

Where is Retro in the Park taking place?

Towneley Park, Burnley. BB11 3RQ.

Retro In The Park

When is Retro in the Park taking place?

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022.

What are the opening times?

Gates open at noon. Doors will close strictly at 5pm, with the event finishing at 11pm.

DJ Paul Taylor

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Retro in the Park can be purchased at www.skiddle.com/festivals/retro-in-the-park/.

Who's playing?

Retro in the Park will be taking place across three stages: Main Stage, Retro Stage 2 and the "Love To Be" VIP tent.

Headline acts include Hacienda Classical, Basement Jaxx, David Morales, Paul Taylor and Ben Taylor. Other DJs performing on the day include: Jon Pleased Wimmin, Allister Whitehead, John Kelly, K Klass and Gary Keelor.

Julie McKnight, Juliet Roberts, Rachel MacFarlane and Steve Edwards will also be gracing the stage with live vocals. Meanwhile, Trimtone ft. Tony Walker and Marc Dennis, Matty Robinson and Nadia Lucy will be bringing new upfront house vibes to revellers in the VIP arena.

Is there anywhere I can park?

Organisers have been offered exclusive use of Woodgrove car park in Towneley Park for the festival. A 0.75 mile walk from the main festival entrance, there will be a small charge payable in cash.

Can I buy drink tokens?

A token bar system is being operated at the festival. People will be able to buy tokens from the token booth on site via cash or card. Alternatively, they can be pre-ordered at a reduced price on Skiddle now.

Will there be any cash machines?

There are no cash machines on site. Chip and pin is available at the token booths and food vendors.

What am I not allowed to bring into the venue?

Illegal substances, alcohol, liquids of any sort (including perfume, make-up products, aerosols, drinks). Glass, food, flares or fireworks, selfie sticks, weapons.

How do I enter?