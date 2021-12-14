Willow (6) sets out her stall in Ribchester to help cancer patient care

Willow, a Year One pupil at Ribchester’s St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School, took almost £100 selling her toys after mum Gemma Fergusson put details of the sale on the village’s online information page.

After treating herself and two-year-old sister River to a little gift, Willow, a member of Longridge Gymnastics Club and Ribchester Rovers’ U6 football team, gave £56.70 to her granny Rosalyn Lough-Scott.

Rosalyn, who also lives in Ribchester, took the donation into Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising office on her next appointment at the cancer centre, where she is being treated for lung cancer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kind-hearted Willow with granny Rosalyn, who also helped her carve pumpkins at Halloween

Gemma said: “The toy sale was all Willow’s idea and was something she had wanted to do for a long time. She was determined to give the extra pennies she made to Rosemere Cancer Foundation to say thank you to staff at the cancer centre - or “Granny’s Hospital” as she calls it - for looking after her granny, who she shares a very close bond with.

“Granny helped Willow with the sale on the day. We would like to thank everyone who came and supported it. We are incredibly proud of Willow for thinking of others like that at such a young age.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk