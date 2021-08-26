What More team's Three Peaks charity challenge

The What More team

The challenge involves walking 25 miles up Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours. The team completed the task in just 10 hours 36 minutes.

It was a 6am start for Team Wham, with a forecast of thunderstorms and rain. Luckily, they only had to contest with light rain along the way. Everyone turned up ready and in good fitness, with a great support team in Lionel and Carl, who had two check points arranged to keep Team Wham hydrated and fuelled.

Garry Ireland, operations director, said: "The hardest part was the last two miles, all our limbs were aching and everyone just wanted to get over the finish line. Once we'd completed the challenge it did rain hard but by then we didn't care.

"The best thing was that the team had completed and exceeded the target of the £10,000 for the Accrington Stanley Community Trust. I am so proud of all Team Wham and I am thankful to everyone that donated. I know for sure this has made us a stronger team."

Company director Tony Grimshaw OBE added: "Many congratulations to the team for taking on such a big challenge and smashing their target. It's really important to us as a company to give back to our local community. Really proud of them all."