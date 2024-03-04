Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackie Gallimore, supported by the Clitheroe Mountaineering Club, celebrated with a second ascent of Pen y Ghent accompanied by 23 friends and her daughter Emily and boyfriend Anthony to commemorate her husband Howard’s spirit and resilience.

Jackie's remarkable efforts have raised more than £23,000 for The Christie Charity to date.

Howard was diagnosed with AML in May 2019 and, given a grim prognosis, opted out of intensive chemotherapy and turned to the The Christie Hospital's haematology department, where specialists fought for him to receive a new drug still unlicensed in the UK. Within days of taking Gilteritinib, Howard's symptoms disappeared. A member of Clitheroe Bike Club, he rekindled his passion for cycling.

Howard and Jackie Gallimore, of Whalley.

Jackie said: "I will forever be indebted to the staff at The Christie haematology department. It is my wish to continue raising and donating money directly to The Christie Charity to support the work the hospital does in researching and finding new treatments, like Gilteritinib, to fight leukaemia."

After Howard started the new treatment, the couple embarked on trips to Bristol, Plymouth, Jersey, the Lakes, and the Dales, cherishing family time, especially their one-year-old granddaughter, Dot.

"When lockdown was eased, we went to our caravan near Appletreewick in the Yorkshire Dales, which became our haven. We were able to see friends and family there, enjoying the outdoors, BBQs and some amazing sunsets. Howard's drug Gilteritinib - those three little pills each day - kept him going for 15 months until the leukaemia cells again began to multiply, which we always knew they would.

Jackie Gallimore, of Whalley, and fellow trekkers at the top of a peak.

"We said goodbye to Howard in December 2020, but I have memories that I would not have it if weren’t for The Christie – they gave us so much extra time, which Howard enjoyed to the full."

Shortly after he died, his friends at Clitheroe Bike Club took on a charity memorial bike ride while Jackie also took part in a Dales 30 Challenge. After raising more than £15,000, Howard's name was added to a leaf on the Tree of Hope in The Christie Garden in 2022.