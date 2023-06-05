News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Whalley in Bloom makes donation to Clitheroe Food Bank as part of King Charles 'Big Help Out'

Whalley in Bloom rose to the challenge of ‘The Big Help Out’ Festival of Volunteering in tribute to His Majesty King Charles’ public service when it made a much-needed donation to Clitheroe Food Bank.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

After the pomp and ceremony of the Coronation, King Charles III encouraged the public to support causes in their local community in a nationwide volunteering initiative.

As a voluntary gardening team, Whalley in Bloom decided to hold a plant sale outside Whalley Post Office in King Street and raised a massive £248. These funds would normally be used to improve the village however volunteers were keen to donate the money to a local cause. The plan now is to hand over a cheque to Clitheroe Food Bank.

Read More
Burnley Boys and Girls Club 125 year old charity enters new era with Ribble Vall...
The Whalley in Bloom volunteers at the coronation plant saleThe Whalley in Bloom volunteers at the coronation plant sale
The Whalley in Bloom volunteers at the coronation plant sale
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to our many supporters who bought plants and we are delighted to be able to donate to others less fortunate during these challenging times.”

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationKing Street