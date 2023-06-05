After the pomp and ceremony of the Coronation, King Charles III encouraged the public to support causes in their local community in a nationwide volunteering initiative.

As a voluntary gardening team, Whalley in Bloom decided to hold a plant sale outside Whalley Post Office in King Street and raised a massive £248. These funds would normally be used to improve the village however volunteers were keen to donate the money to a local cause. The plan now is to hand over a cheque to Clitheroe Food Bank.

The Whalley in Bloom volunteers at the coronation plant sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad