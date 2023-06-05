Whalley in Bloom makes donation to Clitheroe Food Bank as part of King Charles 'Big Help Out'
After the pomp and ceremony of the Coronation, King Charles III encouraged the public to support causes in their local community in a nationwide volunteering initiative.
As a voluntary gardening team, Whalley in Bloom decided to hold a plant sale outside Whalley Post Office in King Street and raised a massive £248. These funds would normally be used to improve the village however volunteers were keen to donate the money to a local cause. The plan now is to hand over a cheque to Clitheroe Food Bank.
A spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to our many supporters who bought plants and we are delighted to be able to donate to others less fortunate during these challenging times.”