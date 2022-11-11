The Cost of Living Payments, which have started to be sent out this week, are the second installment from the Government’s £37 billion package of cost of living support, including up to £1,200 worth of direct help for vulnerable households.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham who has been raising the cost of living in Parliament has welcomed the support.

He said: “Households are facing rising living costs in the wake of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and it's been my mission to make sure that people in Burnley and Padiham are supported.

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“That’s something I’ve been calling for in Parliament, both publicly and privately with Ministers. And is why I welcome the news that 16,800 families in our borough will be receiving a cost of living payment worth £324 this month. That’s on top of the £400 every household within the borough is already receiving off the energy bills and the Council Tax rebate of £150 earlier this year.

“These payments combined will give families much needed support this winter and protect the most vulnerable in the face of rising prices.”

Over eight million households in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who claimed qualifying means-tested benefits during the eligibility period will be automatically paid with no need to apply.

In addition to means-tested cost of living support, the Energy Price Guarantee will help to keep household energy bills as low as possible – saving the typical household £700 this winter. The £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme will also help every household with the cost of energy this winter.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are expecting all payments to have automatically been made by the end of November.

Commenting, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We understand that people are struggling and that is why we’ve acted to ensure millions of low-income families are supported this winter.