Weather in Lancashire: Next week forecast to have clear skies and sunshine

After a cloudy at times start to the week on Bank Holiday Monday, the rest of the week looks set to be dominated by clear blue skies and sunshine.

The Met Office forecast says: Inland regions are likely to feel rather warm during the day, but coastal areas may feel cooler where they are exposed to sea breezes. Overnight temperatures during this period may also feel on the cooler side. The generally settled conditions should continue across much of the UK but the chance of rain or showers in the south may increase.