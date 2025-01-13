Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues and fans had plenty to say about Lancashire soap star Sam Aston’s first appearance on Dancing on Ice over the weekend.

Burnley born Sam, who has played Chesney Brown on Coronation Street for the past 22 years, is one of the new contestants on this year’s Dancing on Ice.

The 31-year-old, who lives in Rossendale, was one of the six contestants who got to perform for the first time on Sunday night and many of his Corrie colleagues were quick to congratulate him.

Colson Smith, who worked alongside Sam playing Craig Tinker between 2011 and 2025 wrote on Instagram: “GAWWWWWW ON CHEZZA

“Opening the show in style!!”

Samia Longchambon, who has played Maria Connor on Corrie since 2000 and also herself competed on Dancing on Ice in 2013 also shared a story expressing support on Instagram.

The actress wrote: “Go @samaston93 .. already our winner! @dancingonice @coroantionstreet!”

Tony Maudsley, who has played George Shuttleworth since 2020 then wrote on X: “WOW!!! What a brilliant start for our boy Chesney!! Your back cross-overs made me tingle all over!! Bravo @samaston93!!!!”

But take a look at what members of the public also thought below.

Lancashire actor Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan perform for the first time on Dancing on Ice. Credit: ITV | ITV

Many were finding it understandably hard to distinguish between Sam and Chesney!

@ShannonSiobhan: “The fact Sam is dancing to 'That's not my name' because everyone always calls him Chesney”

@RyanTheSoapking: “I need the judges to call Sam "Chesney" by accident [laughing emojis] #DancingOnice

Making a joke about Sam’s dancescores, @SocialMediaJon1 also wrote: “Food hygiene ratings are in for Chesney's kebab shop I see”

In particular a lot of people were full of praise for our Lancashire lad

@mary_pippin1: “Aww already like Sam oh I mean Chesney”

@philm2244: “Brilliant start from Chesney. He could do very well. #dancingonice”

@thomas_matthewj: “Incredible start for Sam! Wasn’t expecting that!!!

@julietgrace5: “I'm watching Dancing on Ice. Sam Aston (Chesney from Corrie). First to skate. Know nothing about skating but I thought first time out he did great. Well done Sam”

@fansvfavourites: “chesney is a man from corrie who can clearly skate so he will 1000% be winning this series”

@IamMatthewPage: “Sam Aston to win, simple as.”

Not everyone was convinced however

@Jenmetcalfeuk: “The judges can do one! Absolutely bias towards Chesney from Corrie already. Underscoring the females on the show?? It's the same every year.”

Sam’s son also got a shout out!

@khomsi_miriam: “OMG it's like little Chesney has been born again.. Woooow Sam's son is his clone”

@I_am_KenBarlow: “Chesney's son is a mini Chesney.”

@L75A: “Chesney's son!!! Mini him” [cute crying emoji]