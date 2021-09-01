Warrior spirit of Burnley shop owner who conquered Pendle Hill the day after surgery

Cheryl Jackson completed the walk from Pendleside Hospice to Pendle Hill and back as part of a massive challenge thrown down to the people of Burnley and Pendle to raise a staggering £1M.

The owner of Cuppa Cakes in Standish Street, Cheryl was joined by Joanne White, her soon to be daughter in law who also works at the shop, 'Saturday girl' Grace Astin (16) and Claire Bradley of Kirkwells Town Planning Consultants who is a friend of Cheryl's. Joanne's dog Lucy also joined the trek.

Admitting it was a 'tough day' Cheryl said: "The weather was rubbish and my hand was very painful.

Cheryl (second from right) with (left to right) Joanne, Grace and Claire

"It was hard work trying to keep my hand dry when I couldn't even get a coat on but I'm not a quitter."

The £M challenge is the idea of Cheryl's partner Shaun Foxcroft who is determined to reach the target, no matter how long it takes.

He is calling on businesses, groups, individuals and teams to create their own warrior 'clan' and complete the challenge to run, walk or ride from from Pendleside Hospice to Pendle Hill and back.

Shaun, who is now preparing to take part in the Dragon's back race in Wales, reputed to be the world's toughest race, on September 12th, is also inviting people to come up with their own fundraising challenges and ideas if they don't want to take part in the Pendle Hill challenge.

A well earned coffee break for the Pendle trekkers who were joined by Shaun

A team of warriors from Burnley's Tesco store, where Shaun works, have already answered the call and completed the Pendle challenge with him.

Along with the walk Cheryl has supported the campaign by selling Pendleside Hospice cupcakes throughout April and May and staff at the shop ran a tombola on the day of the challenge.

Shaun has set up a page for direct donations and a Pendleside Warriors campaign page for people to start their own fundraising.

Shaun, who is 37 and dad to Charlie (12) and five-year-old Joseph, said: "You can create a justgiving page and encourage your family and friends to do the same then you can complete a fundraising event in the name of The Pendleside Warriors."

Merchandise exclusive to The Pendleside Warriors can be purchased at shaunfoxy.com with all profits going to the Hospice.

Shaun was inspired to take on the mammoth challenge as he wants to thank the hospice for helping his family when he suffered the loss of two of his closest relatives, his uncle and grandmother.