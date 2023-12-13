Burnley College’s Winter Wonderland celebration returned for another year full of snow, sparkles and Santa.

The seasonal spectacle sees the college’s campus transformed into a festive wonderland with a myriad of attractions laid on for visitors including fairground rides, a festive market, and live music.

Father Christmas himself was there gift children early Christmas presents, and there were also sell-out performances of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” pantomime, performed by a talented cast of Performing Arts and Dance students.

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan said: “Every year Winter Wonderland is a chance for the community to enjoy a special day at Burnley College: it’s a highlight of the calendar, keenly anticipated by students, staff and visitors.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has helped us put this much-loved event on this year.

“We are proud to be at the very heart of the community in Burnley and were touched to see so many happy families here.

“Our ninth Winter Wonderland was a huge success and a very special day thanks to everyone who came along to mark the start of the festive season with us.”