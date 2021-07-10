Walkers take on Three Peaks for Age UK Lancashire

The group

The walkers, who had signed up to the event with Age UK Lancashire set off bright and early on Saturday morning and faced tough weather conditions throughout the day, with some sections being done with little visibility due to the ever-changing conditions.

Sharon Watson of Age UK Lancashire said: “I was there to support on the day and the walkers did really well. I think some were keen to get back in time for the England game so that gave them a bit of extra motivation to complete the walk”.

Age UK Lancashire had places available for the public to sign up for and raise sponsorship money from their family, friends and contacts. So far, the event has raised nearly £4,000 for the charity, which will help them support vulnerable older people across the county.

Sue Watt, one of the walkers said: “I absolutely loved it! It was tough in certain parts but with the encouragement of other people we all managed to get through it. I completed all the peaks in 12 hours and 40 minutes and am so happy to have taken part. It feels like a real achievement. Supporting the charity also means a lot and I’m glad I was able to do my bit and raise money for them”.

Sharon Watson said: “Some walkers found innovative ways of raising funds, with one group contacting local businesses and selling sponsorship opportunities on the front of their t-shirts that they wore during the challenge. Corporate supporters included TF Automation, UK Extrusion, Air Filtration Solutions, Medical Filtration solutions. Armitstead Barnett estate agents, wine supplier Corks Out and Sage & Script personalised gifts and we would like to thank them for their support and donations”.

Age UK Lancashire rely on income raised by fundraising activities and events, to enable them to provide services, and give people opportunities to socialise and stay connected and retain their independence.

Sharon added: “We have a whole host of events coming up including a fashion show and canoe challenge and we can also get places in various running or challenge events if people contact us to show their interest. We post everything out on social media too so it’s worth following us”.