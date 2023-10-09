Voting opens for Lancashire Choir of the Year competition
The public can vote for one of six finalists to win the People's Choice Award, which include Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir, Valley Aloud Community Choir and Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society - Show Choir.
Blackburn People's Choir, The Capricorn Singers and Whitworth Community Choir are also finalists.
County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "The judges had a very difficult task in whittling all of the entries down to six, and now the public will be in charge of choosing the winner.
"I am excited to see who members of the public will choose as the winners of the People's Choice Award."
The finalists will perform at a celebration at Lancaster University's Great Hall on Wednesday, November 29th. Different category winners will be announced on the night, culminating with the crowning of the overall winner.
To cast your vote, go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/choir-of-the-year/