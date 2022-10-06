Individuals from Burnley Business Improvement District, Ribble Rivers Trust and Financial Affairs all took part to help remove rubbish which is hard to reach without actually getting into the river.

In total around 20 bags of debris and litter were collected which were then safely disposed of by Burnley Council’s Streetscene team.

The activity was undertaken as part of the Health and Environmental Action Lancashire (HEAL) partnership project which is led by Ribble Rivers Trust and funded through the Government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

The Calder river clean-up volunteers

HEAL aims to help with nature recovery and connect people to the outdoors through education, training, recreation and volunteering.

A major tributary of the River Ribble, the River Calder passes right through the centre of Burnley and it is hoped that by trying to keep it free from rubbish it will not only benefit nature but encourage people to look after the environment on their doorstep too.

Burnley BID Project Manager Andrew Dean was one of the volunteers who helped out with the clean up and he has highlighted the importance of looking after nature.

“We all need to play our part in protecting the natural world around us because it provides an escape from everyday life.

“We’re lucky here in Burnley to have wonderful waterways such as the River Calder and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal which people can enjoy but if they’re not respected and looked after it is such a waste.”

Andy’s sentiments were echoed by Helen Smith, Community Projects and Activities Officer at Ribble Rivers Trust, who said: “It was great to be involved with a clean up on this hard-to-reach section of the River Calder. We know how important access to nature is for our health and wellbeing and we want people to enjoy the green and blue spaces on their doorsteps.