The man who led Burnley Football Club to victory has been enshrined in a giant mural.

The colourful depiction of Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has been painted on the side of Kings Taxis’ base in Yorkshire Street, taking artist Jamie Buckley five days to complete.

Omar Zaman, the new owner of Kings Taxis, commissioned the piece to celebrate the positive impact that the football club’s success has had on the town.

"We’ve been serving Burnley for the past 40 years, we’re long supporters of the football club, and wanted to give back to the town. We did it for the love of the club and Burnley. Since Vincent Kompany came in, the area has had success on and off the field. There has been a lot of investment, and new restaurants and businesses have come into the area. The whole town has been uplifted, so we wanted to put Kompany on the wall.”

Artist Jamie Buckley, who designed the piece, only began painting in lockdown. He is also the brains behind the Claret mural on the side of The Turf pub and of Liam Gallagher in Penny Black’s beer garden.

Talking about his latest creation, he said: “People have been taking pictures. It’s been brilliant. I’ve always loved big murals, and for me, the bigger, the better.”

1 . Vincent Kompany The completed mural on Kings Taxis wall featuring Vincent Kompany and the Champions of England side from 1960. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

