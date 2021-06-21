Villagers pay touching tribute to much-loved friend of Langho in Bloom lost to Covid

David lost his life to Covid-19 on January 12th, aged 72 - nine days after his wife and retired nurse, Christine Ann McEwan (nee Hindle), who dedicated almost 40 years of her life to the NHS, died of coronavirus. Both died at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

A much-loved and dedicated member of Langho in Bloom, David enjoyed sprucing up his community grounds by litter picking, especially around the Langho and Brockhall circuit. In fact, a couple of years ago he was moved to tears when presented with a gold litter picker award from some of the residents of Brockhall.

Deeply saddened by his passing, loved ones and friends launched a fundraising appeal on Facebook to honour David's memory, which raised more than £1,000 and led to the purchasing of the special bench.

The memorial bench and beautiful plantars in memory of Dave McEwan

A spokesman said: "On a perfect summer evening, family and friends of the late Dave McEwan, along with members of Langho in Bloom, gathered for a bench blessing ceremony.

"The money from the Facebook appeal raised £1,000 and it was decided that a bench with planters would be purchased as a fitting tribute to him as an active member of Langho in Bloom.

"This was placed near the church in Old Langho. Dave was a key holder for the old church and used to pass by regularly on his litter picking route, so an ideal spot to remember him.

"Dave and Christine were regular attenders at St Leonard's Church, so the Vicar The Rev. Tracy Swindells was happy to perform a bench blessing. As we look at Dave's name on the plaque, we recall his friendship and the good times we had with him. We are grateful for having a special place for our memories, a quiet oasis at the side of the road, a place to set aside for people to sit, to think and remember."

Dave’s son Alistair thanked everyone for coming and for their support. Glasses were then raised in memory of Dave and Christine.