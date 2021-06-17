Villagers in Trawden have raised enough money to buy their local pub

The Trawden Forest Community Forest Pub Group Limited announced today that, with the financial support of more than 320 shareholders, it has agreed to purchase the Trawden Arms.

Members of TFCPG have met with Martyn and Sharon, the current owners of the Trawden Arms, to agree the sale of the pub to the community.

With the financial support of over 320 residents they have raised enough funds to move forward with the next stages of the purchase.

Trawden Arms

During this next phase of legal proceedings the share offer will remain open to capture the last remaining verbal financial commitments of investors.

Dave Webber, chairman of the committee, said: “The residents of Trawden have taken a massive step in creating their own piece of history and we are all excited at agreeing the purchase of the pub on behalf of the residents."

Molly Ralphson, committee member added: “This is now a huge step forward in Trawden becoming the first village in the country with a community-owned shop, library, community centre and pub.”

And current owners Martyn and Sharon commented: “We are delighted that the community pulled together like this and have done so well in their campaign to save the pub.

“It’s a great relief the pub will be able to continue serving local people and visitors alike in the future”.

The process of buying the pub will take between eight and 12 weeks during which time, TFCPG will advertise for and appoint a tenant to lease and run the pub. Planning will also commence on a suitable opening event.