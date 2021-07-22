Village primary school's traditional sports day
Pupils of all ages took part in Worsthorne Primary School's traditional end of term sports day.
The children competed in old favourites such as running, skipping, egg and spoon and balancing a bean bag on their head.
Deputy headteacher Justine North said: "A great time was had by all and every child received a medal donated by Gary Mills of JG Steel Trading Ltd.
"Videos and photographs of all the races were uploaded to our learning platform so that families could join in the fun."