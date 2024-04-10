Video of Princess Anne visit to Helmshore Mills Textile Museum in Rossendale
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is visiting East Lancashire today, four years after she last visited Burnley.
The late Queen’s daughter was at Helmshore Mills Textile Museum, Rossendale, this morning where she unveiled a plaque and met the Mayor of Rossendale, Coun. Andrew Walmsley as well as staff at the museum.
She then left to head to Trawden where she was set to visit the Trawden Arms community pub.
We’ll have more video and pictures from her Trawden visit later today.