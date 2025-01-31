Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long campaign by UNISON to save the hospital shuttle has ended in victory.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) had planned to scrap a free daily bus service running between Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals from Monday, March 31st, as it cannot afford the annual operation costs of £780,000.

Following a campaign started by NHS staff and joined by politicians, the public and the Burnley Express, a new operator has stepped in to continue to run the shuttle indefinitely from Tuesday, April 1st, as a commercial service. Moving People Bus and Coach Services, which is based in Oswaldtwistle, has submitted papers to formally register the route between Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and Burnley General Teaching Hospital. It means that staff, visitors, and patients, particularly those most in need, can still travel to the hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the announcement, UNISON North West regional organiser Rebecca Lumberg said: “This announcement is a huge relief for staff, patients, and anyone who needs to visit a hospital across Burnley and Blackburn. The shuttle bus was an essential link that allowed people to travel safely between the two hospital sites without facing lengthy, expensive, or stressful journeys.

The hospital shuttle bus. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“UNISON has led a long campaign to save this service, highlighting the severe impact its removal would have had, particularly on lower-paid hospital staff and vulnerable patients who rely on regular medical appointments.

“Hospital staff are pleased the trust and the council have listened and responded in such a positive way. UNISON will continue to work with the bus company and the council to make sure this vital service remains reliable, accessible, and fit for the community’s needs.”