Veterans In Communities opened a drop in, coffee morning and outreach in Clitheroe during Armed Forces Week in June last year, and Coun. Austin came along to the first session and kindly agreed that his Mayoral fund would assist the charity.

Initially, VIC Ribble Valley was based in The Family Thrive Centre near the market, but since then it has successfully relocated to Trinity Methodist Church and Community Centre on Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

Councillor Austin, who presented a cheque for £1,500, said: “Our armed forces are even more important now, and it is vital there are organisations to support them when they leave the services.

VIC Clitheroe Project Worker Ray Sharkey receives a cheque from the retiring Mayor of Ribble Valley Councillor Tony Austin for £1,500

“We were not able to do as many fund-raising activities as we would have liked over the year, because of Covid and I was also in hospital.

“We first came to see VIC just before I was ill and I promised to use my year to raise some money for the charity.

“I think this new location is a superb improvement, it is a really nice environment with much more space and it is more social.”

Project Worker Ray Sharkey said: “VIC Ribble Valley is going great guns and we now have more than 20 people attend every week.

“The new venue has made a massive difference and we are very grateful for the donation.”