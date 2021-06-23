Veterans' group holds first Clitheroe coffee morning

Veterans In Communities Administrator Amy Thompson signs up Sonia Britton, a veteran of the Queen Alexandra Royal Army Nursing Corps, to VIC.

The Mayor of Ribble Valley, Coun. Tony Austin and his wife Pauline, the Mayoress, were guests of honour at the first Veterans in Communities coffee morning at The Family Thrive Centre next to Clitheroe Market.

Also in attendance was the previous Mayor, Coun. Stella Brunskill who had donated money from her Mayoral year to the charity and that has helped cover rental costs until the coffee morning is sustainable.

Project Worker Ray Sharkey runs the outreach and said: “It was the second event that I attended in Clitheroe during Armed Forces Week because I was also at the flag raising.

“There I got to speak to some of the veterans in attendance and I was pleased to see that they came along to the coffee morning.

“We had a very good response to the first event and I want the message to get out there that any issues veterans have they should bring along to the coffee morning and hopefully we will be able to help, and if not then we can signpost them to someone who can.

“This is the perfect location for VIC, in the town centre and near to the busy market. From now on, we will be open every Tuesday morning from 10am to 12 and I look forward to welcoming more veterans, hearing their stories and finding out how we can help them.”

Coun. Austin said: “On Armed Forces Week it is appropriate that the Veterans are setting a coffee morning up. Events like this really help to reduce the isolation that some veterans feel.

“I am really pleased that VIC has been able to open up the coffee morning and we are very thankful for the work that they are doing.”

Veterans In Communities began in Rossendale in 2012, and a couple of years later took over a large community building in Haslingden. The charity spread its roots opening outreach and activities across East Lancashire, Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale.