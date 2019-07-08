Unity College pupils choose Singing Ringing Tree as inspiration for heritage song

Talented students from Unity College in Burnley chose an iconic Burnley landmark as the inspiration for a song they entered in a cross-schools heritage contest.

The pupils from Unity College were chosen from around 50 other schools from across the region to represent Burnley in the Lancashire Sagas Heritage Project, which was aimed at bringing local history to life through story and song.

Unity English teacher Mrs Rebecca Dickinson said: "We were given the task to create a song based on Burnley in the 21st century, and after lots of research we had an idea.

"We chose to use 'The Singing Ringing Tree' as inspiration; it seemed fitting as the sculpture overlooks the town and the creativity just flowed. The song had to capture a folk style, so we were telling a story.

"To help with this we had a visit from the renowned 'Young'uns' folk band. Alongside the band we wrote our song which encapsulates everything that we think is good about Burnley and our college."

The group then recorded their song at County Hall in Preston before performing it live at Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens.

Mrs Dickinson added: "Our pupils performed alongside other folk bands and schools from all corners of the county. The venue was buzzing with excitement.

"The project has allowed our students to build confidence with their oracy and communication and also to showcase their writing and performing skills.

"I am super proud of their achievements and how they have represented Unity College and the town itself."